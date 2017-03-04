Source: Mirror

Sasha Banks spoke with Mirror on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"Oh, I'm good, I'm a three-time women's champion. I'm happy for her [Bayley], I support her and this is her time. Maybe I could go after the United States Championship!"

Women's title changing hands so often means anything can happen:

"Absolutely. The hot potato on that [Raw Women's Title] too, the same goes for SmackDown, that title has already changed three times as well. Fans can complain all they want but they are still watching every week because they want to see what's next, we have them on the edge of their seat and they never know what is coming. That's what's so great about WWE, we are here to entertain you, we are here to make you watch with a mystery eye, like what's going to happen. Even when I show up on Raw I have no idea what is going to happen, they surprise me as well. Raw is the better brand, I was the better champion and when I want to reclaim that championship, I will."

Wrestling Micke James:

"Oh yeah, absolutely, I was actually quite jealous to find out Mickie was going to SmackDown, I was like 'damn I really want to wrestle her'. But it wasn't to be and anything can happen, hopefully after the next draft our paths cross because she is definitely someone I would like to get in the ring with. The same goes for Naomi and Natalya, there are so many women I feel like I haven't really had the opportunity yet to have great matches with yet. That's what the future is for and keeping you guys on your toes again! Mickie James is an absolute legend, she is great."

Sasha Banks also discussed the table finish at Hell in a Cell, Bayley as champion, and being in a documentary. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.