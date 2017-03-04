Source: La Crosse Tribune

Mojo Rawley spoke to the La Crosse Tribune on number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It can be a little bit of a turnoff if I'm too over the top. Right now it's about finding the perfect balance of Dean Muhtadi and Mojo Rawley that's easily digestible for the fans. Whether that's being the serious me, or the fun and joking around me."

Signing with WWE:

"I feel like I was born to do this. When I signed with the WWE, the newspaper and TV stations in my high-school community of Alexandria, Virginia, were like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so perfect.'"

Origin of 'Stay Hyped':

"Going out there and leaving my mark on the world. Sending that message of fighting for every inch, staying hyped. I know that's how I had to be successful. I was a walk-on at Maryland, I had to earn my scholarship and starter spot, and the things that've come after. I took opportunities and made it work because I worked harder than everybody else. That's really where 'Stay Hyped' came from, that's my mantra because it's about always being up and being ready to go. That's what I've always had to do."

Mojo Rawley also discussed coming back from his calf injury while playing football. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

