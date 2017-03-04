Earlier today, we asked who you thought would win between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane. Let's check out who won and some trending thoughts in the comments section.

Most of you gave Undertaker the assist, but we'll get to him in a minute. Strowman has been built up in such a way that a loss at this point would be a huge letdown for a Superstar that WWE has really booked well over the last couple months. Also, Reigns could easily handle the loss at this point in his career, and if he goes on to defeat Taker at WrestleMania, the loss wouldn't matter much anyways.

2) Reigns lags behind - It wasn't a complete blowout, there were some who felt Vince won't be able to deny booking Reigns as the winner, despite the opponent. It's possible they want to build Reigns up for his match against Taker, which he may or may not win, at least he took out the monster.

3) Gong - While it's not 100%, it seems very likely The Deadman will either get involved in the match or jump Reigns afterwards. It's going to be very tricky if they plan on getting Taker booed as he attacks Reigns, is it even possible?

Thanks to everyone who responded, we'll see who gets the win this Sunday. For now, here are some of the top comments:

HEELDolphin:

"Reigns has been built so strongly up to this point a single lost to Strowman won't kill him and if he ends up beating Taker then the loss won't even matter."

Adorable Mr. Fox:

"I am actually looking forward to the match. They have given me a reason to care about this storyline and should be entertaining. Good job, WWE."

Rusev's Handsome Haircut:

"I think Braun wins after a Taker interference. I'm looking forward to this match, I think it could steal the show, only real competition is Joe v. Zayn."

Claire:

"At first, I thought Braun Strowman was just another big guy with average mic skills and limited moveset but this past few months he proved me wrong. He has so much potential and succeed to build his own character without the Wyatt Family. With good booking, he could become a top Superstar."

