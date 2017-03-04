- WWE posted the video above on their YouTube channel of Roman Reigns suffering his first pinfall loss on RAW in September of 2013. Reigns and the rest of the Shield faced eleven babyfaces in an elimination match, which ended with Daniel Bryan pinning Seth Rollins. Reigns was the first one of the Shield eliminated, after being pinned by Jey Uso.

- Wrestling Inc. reader Alan Spuzzillo passed along many photos from last night's NXT live event in Cleveland, which you can see on our Facebook page . Below are a couple of the photos. Full results from the event are at this link

- Hip hop superstar Kanye West recently sent WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair a haul of of his Adidas YEEZY Boost sneakers. Flair thanked Kanye on Twitter, writing:

Shout out to my man @kanyewest and @adidas I love them all, but these new Zebra's gotta be my favorite! Remind me of my Gators!!!!! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/OcuK35BMAf — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 2, 2017

