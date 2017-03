The Hardys appeared at tonight's ROH show and defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH tag team championship.

As seen in the video below, after the match the Hardys said that although people are wondering if they signed with Meekmahan, they "exist in the plane known as ROH":

Jack Jack and @KOllomani contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.