It was a far cry from the incredible 25-minute battle both men put on last November at UFC 205, but Tyron Woodley once again left the Octagon with the UFC welterweight title.

Woodley recovered from a slow start to claim a majority decision over Stephen Thompson Saturday night in the main event of UFC 209. The event took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the fifth and final round, it was Woodley the aggressor. He dropped "Wonderboy" and appeared to nearly finish him. Judges rewarded the champion, giving him two 48-47 rounds while the other had it a draw. Their first meeting was a majority draw.

In the co-main event, David Teymur scored a decision victory over Lando Vannata. The two were moved up to the spot on the card after officials pulled Tony Ferguson-Khabib Nurmagomedov for the interim lightweight title.

Dan Kelly scored an upset over former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans. Evans was making his middleweight debut. Also, Cynthia Calvillo defeated Amanda Cooper and Alistair Overeem knocked out Mark Hunt to complete the main card.

Results are below:

* Tyron Woodley def. Stephen Thompson via majority decision (48-47, 47-47, 48-47) to remain UFC welterweight champion

* David Teymur def. Lando Vannata via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Dan Kelly def. Rashad Evans via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Cynthia Calvillo def. Amanda Cooper via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:19 of Round 1

* Alistair Overeem def. Mark Hunt via KO (knee) at 1:44 of Round 3

* Marcin Tybura def. Luis Henrique via TKO (strikes) at 3:46 of Round 3

* Darren Elkins def. Mirsad Bektic via KO (strike) at 3:19 of Round 3

* Iuri Alcantara def. Luke Sanders via submission (knee-bar) at 3:13 of Round 2

* Mark Godbeer def. Daniel Spitz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Tyson Pedro def. Paul Craig via TKO (strikes) at 4:10 of Round 1

* Albert Morales def. Andre Soukhamthath via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

