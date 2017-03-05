Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Fastlane pay-per-view coverage from Milwaukee beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight:

RAW Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

Kickoff Pre-show

Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Fastlane tonight and WWE WrestleMania next month.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.