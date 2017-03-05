Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Fastlane pay-per-view coverage from Milwaukee beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is what looks to be the final card for tonight:
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens
RAW Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns
Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks
Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn
Kickoff Pre-show
Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann
