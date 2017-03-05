Source: Sports Illustrated

Last week, Brian Cage talked about CMLL Wrestler, Sam Adonis, who performed a Donald Trump gimmick that Cage first used about a 18 months prior. Cage was frustrated that Adonis was getting attention (including a CNN article on Adonis) and felt that the article, nor Adonis, gave him credit. Adonis recently spoke with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" section about the story. Here are some of the highlights:

"I had no intention of taking anybody's stuff. I never intended it to be that way. I don't watch [today's] wrestling. I've watched it my whole life and I'm very into the past, so, to me, this was easy—a foreign villain. That's just wrestling. I never saw someone else doing it and thought, 'That's what I want to do!' If anything, I've ripped off Rick Rude. I have airbrushed tights with all kinds of stuff, and I got Donald Trump airbrushed on my tights. I didn't think anything of it, I didn't hear anything about it. Nobody said the name Brian Cage, and he had nothing to do with it."

Wanting to work for WWE:

"Wrestling in the U.S. is designed more for the likes of TV. They want a drama that they can sell to the public, whereas Mexico is just chaos, it's insanity. Mexican wrestling is more of an athletic contest with fewer rules, less sense, and it's insanity. Ultimately, I want to end up back in WWE and American wrestling. My brother [Corey Graves] is a color commentator for WWE, and it's one of those things where I'd love to go back and make it work. But my big objective is to keep wrestling all over the world and keep getting as good as I can, so if I do get another opportunity with WWE, I'm ready and I can be something bigger than what I am right now."

Not meaning to offend anyone:

"To me, it was just, 'Why not?' You go with what works. I didn't mean to steal anything from anybody. I don't know if that's how he perceived it, or if someone is winding him up a bit, but to me, it's merely coincidental. If you see Sam Adonis and Brian Cage side-by-side, you can't compare us in any light. He's a monster, he looks great. I'm a big tall heel. We can't be compared in any light other than we're both fans of Donald Trump in Mexico. To me, it was a misunderstanding, and I never meant to offend anyone. At the same time, I've been a professional long enough, and I've had a WWE contract. So, to me, it's kind of hokey and tacky to get into that in front of the public."

Sam Adonis also discussed how he came up with the gimmick. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.