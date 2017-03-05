- Above, Dana Brooke performed a fitness routine at the 2017 Arnold Classic. According to FlexOnline.com, Dana (Ashley Sebera) was in the fitness category, and came in last place for this performance. Before her WWE career, Dana Brooke performed in a number of fitness competitions, including the Arnold Classic.

spoke with Pantagraph , and brought up how her father, Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, preferred that she not get into the pro wrestling business:

"The Hart family never had a woman who went on to compete. Having been in the WWF for years and knowing how very physical it is, my dad wanted to protect his kids. He saw all the bumps and bruises along the way, so he wanted his daughters to be doctors or lawyers, and was very protective as a father."

- Michelle McCool posted a picture with The Undertaker as the two were about to go in an helicopter. It was reported The Undertaker will return to WWE TV this week. In the caption, Michelle wrote:

"Had to eradicate some hogs.....from a helicopter!The land/farm damage they do is NOT cool! @gandtoutfitters is a class act!!! LOVED every minute of it!!!"

Had to eradicate some hogs.....from a helicopter!The land/farm damage they do is NOT cool! @gandtoutfitters is a class act!!! LOVED every minute of it!!! ?? A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:57pm PST

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.