- It was announced during UFC 209 Saturday night that Demetrious Johnson will defend his flyweight title against Wilson Reis next month at UFC on FOX 24. The card takes place April 15 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

Johnson, the only man to hold the flyweight title, will be seeking his 10th consecutive title defense against Reis. "Mighty Mouse" would tie Anderson Silva with a win for the most successive title defenses in UFC history.

Also, it was announced that middleweight contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza will square off against Robert Whittaker at the same event. Souza has scored back-to-back wins since a close split decision loss to Yoel Romero, while Whittaker sports a six-fight win streak to his credit.

Other fights planned for the card include Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson and Tim Elliott vs. Louis Smolka.

- Tony Ferguson took the opportunity to call-out Conor McGregor after his planned UFC 209 fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov fell through. Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were scheduled to meet for the interim belt, but that was scratched when "The Eagle" suffered complications cutting weight.

Instead of just waiting and seeing what happens next, Ferguson issued a challenge to McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, via social media:

