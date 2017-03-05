- Last night, Ring of Honor's Manhattan Mayhem VI took place and Bubba Ray Dudley showed up to help Bobby Fish fight off Adam Cole and the rest of the Bullet Club. Here's a video of his appearance, he also took a picture with The Hardys.

Still the talk of the wrestling biz. Now thats how you make a DELIGHTFUL impact. pic.twitter.com/zOeMIPdclY — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) March 5, 2017

- Here are the full results from last night's show:

* Sumi Sakai def. Jenny Rose & Mandy Leone

* Josh Woods def. Brian Milonas (Top Prospect Tournament Match)

* John Skyler def. Curt Stallion (Top Prospect Tournament Match)

* Christopher Daniels def. TK O'Ryan

* Dalton Castle def. Colt Cabana

* Marty Scurll (c) def. Sonjay Dutt (TV Title Match)

* Dragon Lee def. Will Ospreay

* The Young Bucks (c) def. Lio Rush & Jay White (Tag Title Match - Post match, Hardys appeared and challenged The Young Bucks to a match)

* The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks (c) (Tag Title Match)

* ROH Manhattan Battle Royal: Matt Taven won a future ROH title shot

* Hangman Page & Kazarian & Cody Rhodes defeated Jay Lethal & The Briscoes

* Adam Cole (c) defeated Bobby Fish (ROH Title Match - Post match, Bullet Club went after Fish and Bubba Ray Dudley hit the ring to make the save. Bubba talked about "being home," that he had an offer from Impact Wrestling and from ROH, as well.)

- Jim Ross answered a question about rumors of him being involved with Impact Wrestling.

What you're hearing is a baseless rumor. https://t.co/qL7RUh9fLS — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 3, 2017

