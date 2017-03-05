Source: RTE

Charlotte Flair spoke to RTE on both wrestlers and fans rising above body shamming comments. Here are some of the highlights:

"Negative comments in terms of body image are the hardest thing the women probably struggle with. But I think the best thing that we can do as WWE superstars is taking that negativity and using it in a positive way, because there are so many young kids on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to not send the message of hate on to. [We need to] ignore if someone is saying something bad, and not add fuel to the fire."

Dealing with the negativity, partly due to her role:

"No one ever has a chance to get to know the real me because I do play a bad guy, and sometimes it's hard to soak in the comments or the negativity because that's the response you want to illicit. I am a normal person, but that's part of the job. I'm playing a character and that's my role."

Charlotte Flair also discussed wanting to be a positive role model for fans. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

