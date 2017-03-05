- Above is the latest WWE Fury video looks at 13 times wrestlers got owned by ring barricades.

- For today only you can get select WWE t-shirts for only $15 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code required, just use this link.

See Also Reby Sky On If The Hardys Were Asked To Drop TNA Tag Titles, Matt Hardy Responds To WWE Star

- As noted, The Hardys appeared at ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI last night and defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH tag team titles. They cut a promo after the match and said that they have signed with the company. It should be noted that the ROH dates that they've announced are all before WrestleMania 33.

Matt Hardy commented on winning the ROH tag team championship, writing on Twitter:

ROH Tag Champs

TNA Tag Champs

OMEGA Tag Champs

South America Tag Champs

Mid-Atlantic Tag Champs

Mexican Tag Champs

National Tag Champs pic.twitter.com/66uDvqpvSn — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.