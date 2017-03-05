- Above is the latest WWE Fury video looks at 13 times wrestlers got owned by ring barricades.
- As noted, The Hardys appeared at ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI last night and defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH tag team titles. They cut a promo after the match and said that they have signed with the company. It should be noted that the ROH dates that they've announced are all before WrestleMania 33.
Matt Hardy commented on winning the ROH tag team championship, writing on Twitter:
AND NEW... @RingOfHonor Tag Team Champions of the World.. #HouseHardy#GreatestTagTeamInSpaceAndTime https://t.co/C3sWB3w3AL pic.twitter.com/6r0BOQKdl2— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017
ROH Tag Champs— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 5, 2017
TNA Tag Champs
OMEGA Tag Champs
South America Tag Champs
Mid-Atlantic Tag Champs
Mexican Tag Champs
National Tag Champs pic.twitter.com/66uDvqpvSn
