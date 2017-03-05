Source: PWInsider

Impact Wrestling taped more TV last night (3/4) in Orlando, Florida. Here are the results:

Xplosion:Reno Scum defeated the DCC.

Impact

* Karen Jarrett, comes out to the ring and lets everyone know Maria Kanellis is gone from the company, after having a nervous breakdown from the Laurel Van Ness' wedding. Jarrett continued on that Sienna has been going after everyone in the locker room and called her out to the ring. Sienna comes out and says she earned her way to Impact, she didn't marry someone to get here. Karen told Sienna she had no idea what she's talking about and demands an apology from her, or else. Kevin Matthews debuts, as Sienna's relative, and threatens Karen Jarrett. Braxton Sutter makes his way to the ring and Jarrett books a match for later in the show.

* Laurel Van Ness ("drunk" and still wearing her wedding dress) defeated MJ Jenkins.

* Andrew Everett defeated DJ by pinfall.

* Jeremy Borash interviewed Knockouts Champion, Rosemary and ODB comes out to challenge her. A number of women come out from the back and a brawl ensues.

* EC3 is out for a promo, as does James Storm (using the same entrance theme as before). Storm brings up the fact that the highest rated episode of Impact was when he captured the title, and he's going to do it again.

* Kevin Matthews defeated Braxton Sutter via pinfall.

* LAX (EYFBO) defeated Decay, Reno Scum, and Gaza Jr./Laredo Kid to win the TNA Tag Team Championship titles.

* Eli Drake defeated Caleb Konley via pinfall.

* Bruce Prichard announces that Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews need to stop fighting and they can put together teams to face off the next week.

* ODB wins Gauntlet match to become TNA Knockouts championship top contender.

* James Storm talks about winning the title. Eddie Kingston and Bram confront him, saying that Storm has ruined DCC. Storm spits beer in their faces and lays both of them out with the "Last Call" superkick.

* Andrew Everett defeated Marshe Rockett and Suicide.

* Davey Richards defeated Eddie Edwards in a "Last Man Standing" match.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.