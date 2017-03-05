Source: PWInsider

Here are full results from the Impact Wrestling Knockouts One Night Only PPV taping from 3/4.

* Jeremy Borash introduces the eight prospect who will face off against the eight Impact stars. The winners of these matches will meet in an eight-woman tag match at the end of the show. Gail Kim is introduced and lets everyone know she isn't involved, but excited to see what happens. Borash brings out the competitors, one at a time, and reveals their opponent. Since two of the prospects have wrestled in Impact before they will be "Wild Cards." Each prospect had a chance to cut a promo and talk about why they are in this tournament. Borash finally mentions that Rachael Ellering is the final prospect, but due to a backstage incident she was being tended to in the back.

* The prospects/wildcards are: KC Quinn, Leva Bates, Amanda Carolina Rodriguez, Alisha, MJ Jenkins, Santana Garret, Rebel, and Rachael Ellering.

* Angelina Love def. KC Quinn (also known as Brandi Lauren).

* Leva Bates def. Allie after an interference from Sienna.

* Diamante (also known as Angel Rose, came out with LAX) def. Amanda Carolina Rodriguez.

* Rosemary def. MJ Jenkins.

* Alisha def. Sienna thanks to a distraction by Allie.

* Santana Garret def. Brandi Rhodes (Wildcard).

* ODB def. Santana Garret (Wildcard).

* Leva Bates, Alisha, Santana Garret, and ODB def. Laurel Van Ness, Rosemary, Angelina Love, and Diamante. The finish was Alisha pinning Laurel Van Ness.

* Post match: Eddie Edwards came to the ring to congratulate his wife and spoke on how much he appreciated her putting up with him. Edwards then introduces Karen Jarrett who offers Alisha a contract, she is now an official member of the Impact roster.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.