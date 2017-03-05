Source: PWInsider
Here are full results from the Impact Wrestling Knockouts One Night Only PPV taping from 3/4.
* The prospects/wildcards are: KC Quinn, Leva Bates, Amanda Carolina Rodriguez, Alisha, MJ Jenkins, Santana Garret, Rebel, and Rachael Ellering.
* Angelina Love def. KC Quinn (also known as Brandi Lauren).
* Leva Bates def. Allie after an interference from Sienna.
* Diamante (also known as Angel Rose, came out with LAX) def. Amanda Carolina Rodriguez.
* Rosemary def. MJ Jenkins.
* Alisha def. Sienna thanks to a distraction by Allie.
* Santana Garret def. Brandi Rhodes (Wildcard).
* ODB def. Santana Garret (Wildcard).
* Leva Bates, Alisha, Santana Garret, and ODB def. Laurel Van Ness, Rosemary, Angelina Love, and Diamante. The finish was Alisha pinning Laurel Van Ness.
* Post match: Eddie Edwards came to the ring to congratulate his wife and spoke on how much he appreciated her putting up with him. Edwards then introduces Karen Jarrett who offers Alisha a contract, she is now an official member of the Impact roster.
