- The latest Canvas 2 Canvas features WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting Eddie Guerrero, as seen above.

- WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to in-ring action at last night's MCW event. She teamed with The Bruiser and The Hell Cats to defeate Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an eight-person tag team match. MCW Pro Wrestling's next event is this Saturday, March 11th in Hollywood, MD with former WWE star Ryback. You can get more information at MCWProWrestling.com

- Seth Rollins called out a person on Twitter that has been stalking him. He wrote:

Gathering intel on flights. Staking out baggage. Intrusively demanding autographs. That's called stalking. It's not okay. Stop doing it. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 5, 2017

