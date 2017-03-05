- Above, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso and Xavier Woods took on Jimmy Uso in UFC 2. Kofi and Jimmy won their rounds, with Kofi eventually winning the finals.

- WWE Latest poll asked fans: "Who is currently WWE's biggest, baddest Superstar?" As of this writing the results are: Braun Strowman (43 percent), Brock Lesnar (24 percent), Undertaker (18 percent), Baron Corbin (12 percent), and Big Show (2 percent).

- Becky Lynch was at last night's UFC 209 PPV supporting her boyfriend and UFC fighter, Luke Sanders. Sanders took on Iuri Alcantara and lost in the second round to a kneebar. Here's a photo of Becky Lynch looking on before the fight:


- WWE posted its "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week features The Rock, Billie Kay/Peyton Royce, Luke Harper, The Bella Twins, Rusev, and Charlotte.





