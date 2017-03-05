- Above, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso and Xavier Woods took on Jimmy Uso in UFC 2. Kofi and Jimmy won their rounds, with Kofi eventually winning the finals.
- Becky Lynch was at last night's UFC 209 PPV supporting her boyfriend and UFC fighter, Luke Sanders. Sanders took on Iuri Alcantara and lost in the second round to a kneebar. Here's a photo of Becky Lynch looking on before the fight:
As @coolhandmma gets prepped to enter the cage, WWE superstar @BeckyLynchWWE looks on || ?? for @TMobileArena cc: @mauroranallo pic.twitter.com/C4kGzB1QvT— Ryan Loco (@RyanLoco) March 5, 2017
- WWE posted its "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week features The Rock, Billie Kay/Peyton Royce, Luke Harper, The Bella Twins, Rusev, and Charlotte.
Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We've got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I'm forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. I's gonna smell good tomorrow night.. #Moana #Oscars
