- Above, Kofi Kingston took on Jey Uso and Xavier Woods took on Jimmy Uso in UFC 2. Kofi and Jimmy won their rounds, with Kofi eventually winning the finals.

- Becky Lynch was at last night's UFC 209 PPV supporting her boyfriend and UFC fighter, Luke Sanders. Sanders took on Iuri Alcantara and lost in the second round to a kneebar. Here's a photo of Becky Lynch looking on before the fight:

- WWE posted its "25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week." This week features The Rock, Billie Kay/Peyton Royce, Luke Harper, The Bella Twins, Rusev, and Charlotte.

We are SO excited to become the new @wwenxt women's champion!!!! Ahhh the countdown is on ?????? #FemmeFatale #VenusFlytrap #Iconic A post shared by Billie Kay (@billiekaywwe) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:54am PST

