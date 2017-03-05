Source: Vince Russo's The Brand

Former WWE and TNA head writer Vince Russo revealed on the latest episode of his podcast, The Brand, that Impact Wrestling Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett recently contacted him. Russo, who worked on-and-off for TNA from 2002 through 2014, discussed why he felt that Jarrett reached out.

"I got an email from Jeff Jarrett about a week ago," Russo said. "Jeff Jarrett said to me, 'Vince, without revealing any information, what kind of numbers do you do on PodcastOne?' I wrote back to Jeff [and] gave him realistic numbers."

Russo noted that his podcast airs five days a week, and that the next thing he saw was that Impact Wrestling hired Bruce Prichard based on his podcast numbers. Russo praised Prichard, noting that he might be the best storyteller ever and said that he's happy for him.

"Here's the problem, Jeff Jarrett wrote to me asking for my numbers," Russo continued. "I guess he asked Bruce Prichard, so at the end of the day, despite my history with Jeff Jarrett... I'm not going to get into it [that] I got back into the wrestling business because Jeff's wonderful and inspirational wife, Jill Jarrett, was passing away and Jeff had three little girls that he had to take care of. I didn't care about wrestling, I hated wrestling then, I didn't want to get back into wrestling but I saw the situation that he was in and I wanted to help my friend, but none of that matters!

"What matters is that Jeff wanted the podcast that he thought drew the biggest audience so that Bruce or Vince Russo can go on that podcast and shill Impact Wrestling for him."

Russo noted that he understood the business reasoning behind it, but he hates the wrestling business because everyone uses people to their advantage. Russo added that if he did work out a deal with Jarrett, he still wouldn't shill for Impact Wrestling on his podcast, although he will shill for things that he believes in.

