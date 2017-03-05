- Samoa Joe will be answering fan questions during tonight's WWE Fastlane Kickoff show in the Social Media Lounge. Fans can send their questions for Joe using #AskJoe. Make sure to join us this afternoon for our live match-by-match coverage of the pay-per-view. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Fastlane tonight and WrestleMania next month.

- Roman Reigns commented on facing Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane tonight, writing on Twitter:

Don't believe in monsters.

Fear no man.

Bring the fight. #TopDog #WWEFastlane — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 5, 2017

