Source: F4WOnline

As noted, the Hardys appeared at ROH Manhattan Mayhem VI last night and defeated The Young Bucks to win the ROH tag team titles. They cut a promo after the match and said that they have signed with the company.

During their promo they listed several ROH dates which are all before WrestleMania 33, which led many to believe that they signed a short-term deal with ROH until WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that word is that it is a long-term deal and they are signed with ROH for the near future, although the exact length of the deal is not known.

"They're not going to WWE anytime soon. I do not know the length of the [ROH] deal, but it's not a two month deal," Meltzer said. "They're there [in ROH]."

It was noted that a big part of the Hardys signing with ROH was creative control, and that they can work independent dates. The Hardys are also once again taking independent dates. They had recently stopped taking any indie dates because they felt that they might have not been able to fulfill them if they signed with WWE.

