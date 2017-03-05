- Above is another video of The Bella Family in Sonoma, California as The Bella Twins prepare to release their own wine.

Drew Gulak also commented on the match, writing:

Tonight on #WWEFastlane we have Mary Poppins vs. Game of Thrones in the #Cruiserweight title match. Proud day for England. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 5, 2017

- Paige and AJ Lee tweeted the following when a fan asked Paige if she still keeps in touch with the former WWE Superstar:

Yessss. We mostly talk about make up, periods and when's the next time we will post underwear selfies... @AJBrooks #freaksandgeeks https://t.co/aNppds4Z7O — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017

@RealPaigeWWE Tuesday. We agreed the next time is Tuesday. — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) March 4, 2017

