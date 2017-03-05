- Above is another video of The Bella Family in Sonoma, California as The Bella Twins prepare to release their own wine.
Tonight's the night.#WWE #Fastlane #NXT #205Live #WWENetwork #PPV #Extraordinary #Gentleman… https://t.co/AcczVsflDE— Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) March 5, 2017
Drew Gulak also commented on the match, writing:
Tonight on #WWEFastlane we have Mary Poppins vs. Game of Thrones in the #Cruiserweight title match. Proud day for England.— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) March 5, 2017
- Paige and AJ Lee tweeted the following when a fan asked Paige if she still keeps in touch with the former WWE Superstar:
Yessss. We mostly talk about make up, periods and when's the next time we will post underwear selfies... @AJBrooks #freaksandgeeks https://t.co/aNppds4Z7O— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017
@RealPaigeWWE Tuesday. We agreed the next time is Tuesday.— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) March 4, 2017
#tittietuesday https://t.co/RfBUBjJVqm— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 4, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.