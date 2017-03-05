- Above is another video of The Bella Family in Sonoma, California as The Bella Twins prepare to release their own wine.

- Jack Gallagher tweeted the following on tonight's WWE Fastlane match against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville:


Drew Gulak also commented on the match, writing:


- Paige and AJ Lee tweeted the following when a fan asked Paige if she still keeps in touch with the former WWE Superstar:




Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles