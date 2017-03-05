- WWE posted this video of Jack Gallagher arriving for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Gallagher admits WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is the hardest obstacle he's had to overcome but he's feeling optimistic about tonight.
- RAW Women's Champion Bayley and Charlotte Flair tweeted the following on their match at Fastlane tonight:
Tonight is bigger than the night I won the title. Tonight I fight to be better than the best. #WWEFastlane https://t.co/RGirF12bOH— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 5, 2017
I'm walking into #Wrestlemania as the 5x Champ #QueenofPPV #FastLane ???? pic.twitter.com/UtZFHZFm28— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 5, 2017
