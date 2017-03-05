Amazon U.K. is offering a WWE Fastlane / Elimination Chamber combo DVD package, which will be available on May 1st.

The cover is below and appears to contain some spoilers for tonight's pay-per-view. In addition to Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar are featured on the Fastlane graphic. Neither The Undertaker or Lesnar have been announced for tonight's show.

Lesnar is scheduled to face Goldberg at WrestleMania next month, while The Undertaker is expected to face Roman Reigns at that event.

