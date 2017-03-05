Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Fastlane Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's pay-per-view, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- The 2017 WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young, Booker T and Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg, live from Milwaukee. They hype tonight's show and Renee sends us to Charly Caruso in the Social Media Lounge. Charly says Tom Phillips has passed on Social Media Lounge duties to her. Charly plugs the #WWEFastlane hashtag. She will be joined by Samoa Joe later for questions. Renee plugs the WWE Network now.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.