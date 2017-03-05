- Above is the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show, which stars at 7pm ET. The Kickoff will feature Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa facing Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick.
Judging by those ringside chairs, it appears I won't be the only one sitting on Goldberg's face tonight at #WWEFastlane... pic.twitter.com/HkpGMxrFhC— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017
Idiot https://t.co/76bUvBFSIs— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) March 5, 2017
How eloquent! How well-spoken! How witty! https://t.co/sWzhGvEEm6— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017
I'll outsmart Goldberg. I'll outwrestle Goldberg. I'll do whatever I want with Goldberg. I am leaving Milwaukee still Universal Champion.— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017
