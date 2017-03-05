- Above is the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show, which stars at 7pm ET. The Kickoff will feature Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa facing Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick.

- WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and his opponent at WWE Fastlane tonight, Goldberg, continued to bicker on Twitter this afternoon. You can check out their exchange below:





