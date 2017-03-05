- Above is the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show, which stars at 7pm ET. The Kickoff will feature Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa facing Noam Dar and Brian Kendrick.

WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and his opponent at WWE Fastlane tonight, Goldberg, continued to bicker on Twitter this afternoon. You can check out their exchange below:

Judging by those ringside chairs, it appears I won't be the only one sitting on Goldberg's face tonight at #WWEFastlane... pic.twitter.com/HkpGMxrFhC — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017

How eloquent! How well-spoken! How witty! https://t.co/sWzhGvEEm6 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017

I'll outsmart Goldberg. I'll outwrestle Goldberg. I'll do whatever I want with Goldberg. I am leaving Milwaukee still Universal Champion. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2017

