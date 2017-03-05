The final betting odds for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view haven't changed too much from the odds that we posted on Friday. Our friends at BetWrestling sent the following:
The cruiserweight tag of Swann and Tozawa vs Kendrick and Dar is very close. This is because it's a pre-show match and not much money was put on it compared to the Women's Championship.
The Raw tag team champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are favored to retain -650. Neville is also favored to retain his championship at -810 in the cruiserweight division.
The heaviest favorites are Goldberg at -2000 to beat Kevin Owens. Originally an underdog in the early lines, Nia Jax is favored at -1700 to defeated Sasha Banks. Early bets on Nia could end up paying off and these early bets are what has driven Nia's favorability.
At -1625, Samoa Joe is thought of as a lock to beat Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman is at -1200 to beat Roman Reigns. Some sports books are also offering odds of 1/2 (67%) that the Undertaker will interfere in the Roman vs. Braun match to further set up Roman vs. Taker at Wrestlemania
There are separate lines available for "initial ruling" and "end of broadcast" grading. The initial ruling grading was recently added and any significant variance would suggest a "Dusty Finish" would happen.
Below are the final odds:
WWE Universal Championship
Kevin Owens(c) +1000 vs Goldberg -2000
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Bayley(c) +130 vs Charlotte Flair -170
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -650 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +420
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Neville -810 vs Jack Gallagher +470
Roman Reigns +500 vs Braun Strowman -900 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)
Sami Zayn +775 vs Samoa Joe -1625
Sasha Banks +800 vs Nia Jax -1700
Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165
