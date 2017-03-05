The final betting odds for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view haven't changed too much from the odds that we posted on Friday. Our friends at BetWrestling sent the following:

The current odds for WWE at this time can be considered "projected outcomes" or "smart money odds" and while there are long odds on some of the matches, many are much closer. In particular, the Raw Women's Championship is so close that it could end up being a no contest. At the most recent WWE pay-per-view, Nikki Bella vs. Natalya ended in a double count out. The sports book taking these wagers canceled the bet and refunds were issued, which is how issues like this are handled. Charlotte is slightly favored at -180, but at one point was heavily favored at -1750. Charlotte Flair's streak of being undefeated on PPV would not be contaminated by a non-finish.

The cruiserweight tag of Swann and Tozawa vs Kendrick and Dar is very close. This is because it's a pre-show match and not much money was put on it compared to the Women's Championship.

The Raw tag team champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are favored to retain -650. Neville is also favored to retain his championship at -810 in the cruiserweight division.

The heaviest favorites are Goldberg at -2000 to beat Kevin Owens. Originally an underdog in the early lines, Nia Jax is favored at -1700 to defeated Sasha Banks. Early bets on Nia could end up paying off and these early bets are what has driven Nia's favorability.

At -1625, Samoa Joe is thought of as a lock to beat Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman is at -1200 to beat Roman Reigns. Some sports books are also offering odds of 1/2 (67%) that the Undertaker will interfere in the Roman vs. Braun match to further set up Roman vs. Taker at Wrestlemania

There are separate lines available for "initial ruling" and "end of broadcast" grading. The initial ruling grading was recently added and any significant variance would suggest a "Dusty Finish" would happen.

Below are the final odds:

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens(c) +1000 vs Goldberg -2000

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Bayley(c) +130 vs Charlotte Flair -170

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -650 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +420

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville -810 vs Jack Gallagher +470

Roman Reigns +500 vs Braun Strowman -900 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +775 vs Samoa Joe -1625

Sasha Banks +800 vs Nia Jax -1700

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.