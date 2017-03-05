- Samoa Joe appeared in the Social Media Lounge with Charly Caruso on tonight's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show and announced that his plans for WrestleMania 33 will be revealed soon enough. Joe said regardless of what he does at WrestleMania, it will be "felt full force and without reproach."

- It was announced on the Fastlane pre-show that an exclusive look at Seth Rollins' rehab will air on tomorrow's RAW episode. Rollins declared last week that he would be at WrestleMania and we've noted how officials are still planning on Rollins vs. Triple H.

TOMORROW NIGHT: We'll take an EXCLUSIVE look on #RAW at @WWERollins' rehab as he tries to make it to @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/cXY4HAIwDQ — WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.