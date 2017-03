On the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show, Jinder Mahal revealed to RAW General Manager Mick Foley that he is no longer partners with Rusev. Rusev also came in, and both men asked for singles matches tonight.

Foley said that both men would have singles matches on the pay-per-view tonight against unnamed opponents.

Full WWE Fastlane results are here.

