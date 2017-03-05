Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

We go to Austin Aries, Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary. Aries says we're starting off with the main event. He leads us to a video package on his debut in the cruiserweight division. Rich Swann makes his way out first. His partner Akira Tozawa is out next. Brian Kendrick is out first for his team. Noam Dar is out next with Alicia Fox.

Kendrick starts out with Tozawa as fans are still finding their seats. Kendrick immediately tags Dar in. Tozawa takes control but Dar cuts him off. Kendrick comes in for a double team attempt but Swann makes the save. They send their opponents out and go for a double dive but Alicia gets in the way and Swann and Tozawa stop in the ring. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Kendrick is in control of Tozawa. Kendrick with a 2 count. More back and forth between the two teams. Swann and Dar go at it. Swann drops Dar with a big kick.

Tozawa gets the tag as does Kendrick. Tozawa nails Kendrick with a kick. Kendrick rolls Tozawa up for 2. Tozawa comes back and hits a senton for a 2 count. Tozawa goes for the German but Kendrick tags in Dar. Tozawa sends Dar to the floor. Swann tags in and Kendrick gets dumped to the floor. Swann and Tozawa run the ropes and take out their opponents on the floor. Tozawa with a Shining Wizard on Kendrick. Dar with a knee to Tozawa. Swann with a knee to Dar's head. Fox cheers Dar on. Swann goes to the top but lands on his feet. Dar ends up with a 2 count on Swann. Swann kicks Dar in the mouth. Kendrick runs in and takes a kick as well. Tozawa with the snap German on Kendrick. Swann goes up top and hits a Phoenix Splash for the win.

Winners: Akira Tozawa and Rich Swann

After the match, we go to replays and come back to Swann celebrating with Tozawa.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.