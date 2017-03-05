Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

We go right to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn. We get a look at what led to this match. Samoa Joe is out next.

Sami dodges strikes to start. The "ole!" chant starts up as they stare each other down. Joe connects with a kick. Sami takes a breather in the corner. They lock up and Sami goes behind and applies a headlock. Joe gets out and drops Sami with a kick. Joe with more kicks now. More back and forth. Sami takes Joe down with a head scissors. Sami fights Joe into the corner. The referee separates them. Sami goes right back to work. Joe drops Sami with a right. Joe with more right hands that knock Sami down. Joe goes on and drops Sami with an enziguri. Sami is slow to get up. Joe continues beating Sami around as the referee checks on him. Sami fights back but Joe slams him on his front. Joe with a submission now.

Joe turns it into a 1 count. Joe keeps control of Sami. Sami gets fired up and fights back until Joe takes his knee out. Joe covers for a 2 count. Sami makes another comeback and hits a clothesline that stuns Joe. Sami looks to go for the Blue Thunderbomb but Joe fights him. Sami nails the Blue Thunderbomb for a 2 count. More back and forth. Joe hits the inverted atomic drop and the big boot. Joe with the senton and a 2 count.

Joe keeps control and hits a powerslam for another pin attempt. Sami with another comeback. Sami goes to the top but Joe cuts him off. Sami fights off Joe as he looks to go for the Musclebuster. Joe nails an enziguri and stuns Sami while he's on the top. Joe climbs up for a superplex but Sami fights him. Sami unloads with forearms to the back. Sami goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but Joe hangs on. Sami drops Joe face first into the turnbuckle. Sami goes for a Helluva Kick but Joe blocks it and slams him. Joe applies the Coquina Clutch for the win as Sami takes a nap.

Winner: Samoa Joe

After the match, Joe says "I told you so" to Sami and stands tall as we get replays. Joe walks up the ramp and stops to look back as Sami recovers in the ring.

