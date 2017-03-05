RAW Tag Team Title Match: Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Back to the ring and out come Enzo Amore and Big Cass with mics. A big "how you doin?" chant starts before Enzo begins the introductions. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out next.

Cass starts off with Anderson and takes control. Cass works over Anderson int he corner. Enzo tags in for a double team as Cass launches him into Anderson. Gallows comes in but gets dumped to the floor. Cass tosses Enzo over the top onto their opponents. Enzo gets another "how you doin?" chant going. Enzo brings Anderson back into the ring. Anderson runs into an elbow. Enzo with a right next. Gallows misses a clothesline on Enzo, allowing Anderson to drop him. Anderson with a big knee. Anderson mounts Enzo with rights before tagging in Gallows. Gallows drops Enzo with a big blow. Gallows with another big shot to Enzo before standing tall.

Gallows keeps Enzo grounded now. Anderson tags back in for more double teaming. Anderson with more offense and a pin attempt. Anderson keeps Enzo down with a chinlock now. Enzo tries for a tag but Anderson pulls him away from Cass. Enzo manages to side step and send Anderson to the floor. Anderson still manages to grab his leg and stop a tag. Enzo drops Anderson with an enziguri on the floor. Gallows ends up running into the ring post as Enzo dodges him. Enzo goes back in for a tag but Anderson knocks him out of mid-air. Anderson with a 2 count. Anderson beats Enzo around the ring as fans try to rally for Enzo. Gallows tags back in with big shots in the corner.

Enzo side steps a corner attack and rolls out of the way when Gallows tries to drop an elbow. Anderson tags back in but Enzo moves out of the way when he leaps into the corner. Cass finally gets the tag. He runs over Anderson a few times and nails a big fall-away slam. Cass with a running splash on Anderson and another fall-away slam. Cass with another splash and a side slam. Cass drops the Empire Elbow and stands tall for a pop. Cass knocks Gallows off the apron for a 2 count. He gets hung up on the top rope and Anderson rolls him up for 2. Cass with a big boot on Anderson. Enzo tag sin and goes to the top for the big double team but Gallows breaks the pin by pulling Enzo out. Cass goes out and beats on Gallows. Gallows sends him into the apron and then the barrier. Enzo leaps off the apron and sends Gallows to the floor. Enzo comes back in but Anderson kicks him in the face for the pin while Enzo had his foot on the bottom rope.

Winners: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

After the bell, Anderson and Gallows immediately retreat to the ramp and get their titles. Cass isn't happy. We go to replays and see how Enzo's foot was on the bottom rope but Gallows shoved it off. Anderson and Gallows taunt Enzo and Cass from the stage as we go to another break.

