- Above is the opening video for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee.
.@iLikeSamiZayn hits a BLUE THUNDER BOMB to @SamoaJoe!!!!!!! #WWEFastlane @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/6W2kUjIWdE— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017
- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 plus John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. James Ellsworth and Carmella. Below is a promo for the show:
Don't miss @AJStylesOrg vs. @RandyOrton PLUS a huge #MixedTag match on #SDLive THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/CF6GdEKi55— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017
