Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax as we get a look at some of the international announcers at ringside. Sasha Banks is out next.

The bell rings and they immediately go at it. Nia takes control early on and dominates. Sasha makes a comeback but Nia drops her and talks some trash before covering for a 2 count. Nia keeps control and launches Sasha across the ring. Nia with more offense and another pin attempt. Nia talks some more trash before sending Sasha into the corner. Sasha blocks Nia but gets her face smashed into the turnbuckle. Nia with a Torture Rack now. Nia does squats with Sasha and keeps the hold locked.

Sasha turns the hold into a guillotine but Nia counters. Sasha goes for the guillotine again but Nia overpowers her. Sasha ends up on Nia's back with a sleeper hold applied. Nia slams her to the mat. Nia runs into a strike. Sasha with a knee and boots. Sasha keeps control and drops Nia with a DDT into the Banks Statement.

Nia powers up but Sasha fights off her shoulders. Sasha charges but Nia floors her. Nia drops the big leg drop to Sasha's back. Nia talks trash and rag dolls Sasha by her hair. Nia scoops Sasha onto her shoulders but Sasha slides out and rolls her up with a bridge for the win.

Winner: Sasha Banks

After the bell, Sasha rolls to the floor as Nia is left looking shocked. They stare at each other as we go to replays. We come back to Sasha playing to the crowd while an angry Nia looks on.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.