Cesaro vs. Jinder Mahal

Jinder stands tall in the ring as Cesaro makes his way out. Sheamus is out next. Cesaro heads to the ring as Sheamus waits on the stage. Back and forth to start. Jinder with offense but Cesaro drops him for a 1 count. Cesaro with a double stomp to the chest.

Cesaro with a gutwrench and more offense until he sells a back injury. Cesaro goes for the big suplex from the apron but can't get it. Jinder nails Cesaro and turns it around. Mahal with a dropkick to the back. Jinder takes control and drops knees on Cesaro. Jinder with more offense and pin attempts as we see the WrestleMania 33 banner hanging.

Jinder with a knee before whipping Cesaro into the corner. Cesaro manages to hit the suplex finally. Cesaro with the running uppercuts in the corner now. Cesaro hits the Swiss-19 and goes to the top. Cesaro nails the crossbody for a 2 count. Jinder avoids the Cesaro Swing and drops Cesaro with a superkick. Rusev recovers at ringside and Jinder is distracted, allowing Cesaro to hit the big uppercut for the win.

Winner: Cesaro

After the match, Cesaro makes his exit. Rusev enters the ring and sends Jinder into the ring post. Rusev unloads on Jinder in the corner now. Rusev yells and floors Jinder with a big kick. The music hits and out comes Rusev's opponent - Big Show.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane.

