Big Show vs. Rusev

Big Show hits the ring and boots Rusev. Fans chant USA as Show works Rusev around the ring. Show takes it to the corner and drops Rusev with a big chop. Rusev rolls to the floor for a breather.

Rusev tries to walk away but Show comes from behind and shoves him into the barrier. They come back into the ring and Rusev fights but Show drops him. Show stands on Rusev and drops him with a headbutt. Rusev tries to crawl out of the ring but Show whips him into the corner and hits a splash. Show keeps the offense going and talks a bit of trash. Rusev comes back swinging. Rusev tries to knock Show off his feet now. Rusev dazes Show but Show comes right back with a clothesline. Show with another corner splash. Show runs the ropes but Rusev takes his knee out. Show clutches his knee now.

Rusev keeps Show down with kicks now. Rusev with a 2 count. Rusev drops an elbow on the knee and keeps focusing on the knee. Show breaks it with a shot to the face. Show catches Rusev with a big side slam for a close 2 count. Show ends up going for the chokeslam but Rusev avoids it and goes back to the knee. Rusev with big kicks to the face to take Show down. Rusev with another big kick to the head for a 2 count.

Rusev is frustrated but ready to put Show away now. He stomps on the back and goes for The Accolade but Show shoves him out of the ring. Rusev comes right back at him but Show nails a chokeslam. Show drops his straps and hits another chokeslam. Fans want one more chokeslam and Show delivers. Show drags Rusev to the corner and sits him up to where his head is resting on the bottom turnbuckle. Show kisses his fist and connects with a knockout punch while Rusev is down. Show drags Rusev out of the corner and covers for the win.

Winner: Big Show

After the match, Show stands tall as his music hits and the referee checks on Rusev. Show makes his way to the back and we go to a commercial.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.