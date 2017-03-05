WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

Austin Aries joins Graves and Cole for commentary. Aries leads us to his video package again. Jack Gallagher makes his way out first as JoJo makes the introductions. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next.

We get a look at more international announce teams as Neville makes his way out. The bell rings and we get back and forth to start. Gallagher with some of his unorthodox offense. Neville drops him with shoulders. Gallagher ends up sending Neville to the floor. Neville pulls Gallagher to the floor and the brawl. Neville sends Gallagher into the barrier. Neville brings it back in and goes to the top. Neville with a missile dropkick for a 2 count.

Neville stands tall and gets some boos. Neville sends Gallagher into the corner and stomps away. Neville puts the boots to Gallagher and the referee warns him. Gallagher comes back with uppercuts but Neville knees him and nails a suplex. Neville takes Gallagher out of the corner for another pin attempt. Neville keeps Gallagher grounded now. Gallagher fights up and out with forearms. Gallagher ducks a shot and nails two dropkicks. Neville rolls to the floor but Gallagher runs the ropes and flies through the second rope. Gallagher brings it back into the ring but Neville hits him. Gallagher takes Neville to the top for a big back superplex. Gallagher covers for a close 2 count.

Neville gets Gallagher hung up over the top rope. Neville drops Gallagher on his face. Neville goes for a German but Gallagher rolls him up for a 2 count. Neville drops Gallagher on his head with a German. Neville goes to the middle rope and hits the Phoenix Splash but Gallagher kicks out just in time. Neville nails Gallagher while he's on his knees but Gallagher keeps getting up. Neville with a shot to the jaw and a kick to the gut. Gallagher side steps and connects with a headbutt. Neville comes back with a kick to the face. Gallagher drops him with another big headbutt. Gallagher covers for a close 2 count.

Neville avoids the running kick in the corner. Neville kicks Gallagher to the apron. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Neville brings Gallagher up for the superplex but Gallagher sends Neville to the mat. Neville gets right to his feet. Gallagher has Neville on the top. Gallagher with another big headbutt. Neville is out cold on the top now. Gallagher climbs up but Neville sends him to the mat. Neville stands up and hits Red Arrow for the win.

Winner: Neville

After the match, Neville stands tall and raises the title as we go to replays. Neville makes his exit as Gallagher sits at ringside with his head down.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.