Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live coverage of WWE RAW Talk. The esteemed panel and guests will discuss fallout from tonight's WWE Fastlane PPV, Wrestlemania implications from the results, title changes, and more.

To let others know about our coverage, please hit the SHARE buttons on the page and click the REFRESH button on your browser for the most up-to-date coverage. Sound off your comments on the post-show and PPV below in the comments section.

- Renee Young and Jerry "The King" Lawler welcome us to the show and talk about the ending of Owens/Goldberg. They bring on the first guest, Roman Reigns.

- Reigns joins the crew. He says he's a bit beat up, King cracks a joke, and Reigns talks about his win over the previously undefeated Braun Strowman. Reigns counts his experience getting him the upper hand after being in the ring with some of the best stars in the business. Reigns thought the first spear would finish off Strowman. He puts over Strowman with he likes of Big Show and Brock Lesnar when it comes to size and power. He said he capitalized on Strowman's top rope mistake. King points out that Reigns says "this is my yard." He makes a comparison between dogs, raccoons, and Undertakers. Reigns applauds the analogy and says he's the bar setter to get the company to the point it's at. He says he is going to get some rest tonight and get ready for whatever the next battle is, no matter who it is.

- Renee and King talk about the Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn match and put over Joe's dominance.

- Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks joins the show. Banks says she's a little sore, but she "did it" when talking about the win over Nia Jax. Banks a bit more jovial than usual and says Jax is now "like most girls." King makes an uncalled for weight joke about Jax before the talk goes to Bayley. The champ puts over breaking the PPV streak of Charlotte and has accomplished being champion going into Wrestlemania. Renee asks if Charlotte outsmarted herself by sending Dana to the back before the match. The ladies don't have much of a comment. They look back at the NXT days and Bayley recounts her journey to the main roster and to the championship. Renee tries to get Bayley emotional, but she holds it in and says she's still getting used to being champion. King asks Sasha how proud she is of Bayley. Sasha said they've been on this journey together and lets us in that she was Bayley's first tryout match. When asked about Wrestlemania, Bayley says she just wants to get through tonight and will look forward to that later.

- After the ladies leave, King isn't buying into best friend mentality between Sasha and Bayely and want to secretly destroy each other. Renee counters the point before heading to the next match.

- They recap the Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Jack Gallagher. They put over the toughness, athleticism, and getting the crowd into the match. They say Neville is in a good spot heading into Wrestlemania.

- They sidetrack into talking about the main event once again. Owens tried to use reverse psychology but it ended up costing him the title.

- Paul Heyman joins the show and puts over Owens as a great Universal Champion. He says no one has been able to stand up to Goldberg since his return. He also says the same of Brock Lesnar, except for Goldberg. Heyman says he's scared out of his mind of Goldberg and this match, but his client is more confident than over. Heyman says if Lesnar loses at Wrestlemania, he gets left behind. His next scenario involves Lesnar rising to the occasion similar to his other accomplishments such as his NCAA Championship, UFC fight, and Undertaker win. If Lesnar wins, he regains his aura, momentum, and more. Young asks what happens to Brock if he loses. Heyman says it could be the end of Lesnar as far as the attraction in WWE. Obviously someone has to win and lose, and it will affect their legacies.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.