Bellow are Impact Wrestling results, taped at this afternoon's taping in Orlando. This is expected to air on April 6th.

* Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid defeated Eddie Kingston & Bram, Fallah Bahh & Bokara, and Reno Scum in a four-way tag team match.

* ODB & MJ defeated Angelina Love & Laurel Van Ness.

* Mahabali Sheera defeated Fallah Bahh

* Reno Scum defeated Garza Jr. & Laredo Kid

Impact Wrestling

Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews discussed the 4-on-4 main event with JB's team facing Mathews' team. If Mathews' team loses, he will leave commentary. Chris Masters, now billed as Chris Adonis, came out and said that he's sick of Mathews complaining.

* Alberto el Patron defeated John Boland in a short match.

Borash, Matthews and Bruce Prichard came out to draft their teams for the main event. Mathews selected Bram, Eli Drake, Tyrus and Bobby Lashley. Borash selected Alberto el Patron and Chris Adonis. The heels attacked Patron and Adonis when Matt Morgan made the save. Morgan is JB's third pick. JB's final pick is Magnus.

Bruce Prichard said James Storm won the fan voting to challenge for the Impact Wrestling World title. EC3 came out and was upset, but Prichard noted that EC3 had already lost to El Patron and that he beat himself.

* Allie & Braxton Sutter defeated Sienna & Kevin Matthews in a mixed tag team match. Kongo Kong came out to attack Sutter. Laurel came out wearing her wedding dress and attacked Allie.

* Andrew Everett defeated Suicide, Gregory Helms & Marshe Rocket in a four-way X-Division match.

* Davey Richards defeated DJZ in a quick match. Eddie Edwards came out through the crowd, but they were separated. Alisha Edwards comes out and brawled with Angelina Love

* Alberto el Patron, Matt Morgan, Magnus & Chris Adonis defeated Bobby Lashley, Tyrus, Eli Drake & Bram after Magnus pinned Bram. The babyfaces on the roster came out as he crowd sang "na na na na" to Mathews, who said that while his wife is crying, he will leave. He was then chased to the back by the babyfaces.

