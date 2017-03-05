- Tom Phillips, who was caught last week seemingly trying to have an affair, was replaced by Charly Caruso as the social media lounge host on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff show. Booker T asked Charly where the "dirty bird" Phillips was, and Charly said that he had graciously "passed on the reigns" for her to take over the segment before quickly moving on. You can watch it in the video above at the 5:30 mark.

Woman Who Tom Phillips Was Pursuing Talks Going Public, Why She Spoke Out, WWE Reprimanding Phillips
- Despite signing with ROH, Matt Hardy is still teasing returning to WWE. Hardy tweeted the following after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defended their RAW tag team titles at Fastlane tonight:


