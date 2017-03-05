Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Back to the ring and Roman Reigns makes his way out to a loud mixed reaction. Reigns waits for a second but out next comes Braun Strowman.

The bell rings and they size each other up. The crowd seems fired up for this one. They're slow to really get going but Braun knocks Reigns in the mouth to knock him off the apron early on. Braun laughs as Reigns looks back at the ring. Reigns comes back in and rocks Braun with strikes. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop but Braun stops it. Reigns with a boot to the face and more big rights. Reigns clotheslines Braun over the top but he lands on his feet.

Reigns ends up on the floor and goes for a clothesline off the steel steps but Braun won't go down. Braun charges but Reigns side steps and Braun goes into the steps. Reigns fights back but Braun rolls him back in. Reigns with a knee to the face as Braun comes back in. Reigns works Braun over in the corner now. Reigns mounts Braun with rights in the corner as fans count along. Braun with a huge spinebuster out of the corner. Braun flattens Reigns in the corner and tosses him across the ring. Braun stands tall for a pop.

Braun keeps control and keeps Reigns grounded with a vice grip now. Reigns powers up and goes for a Samoan Drop but can't get it. Braun hits a Samoan Drop of his own. Braun smiles before getting to his feet. Braun with a splash for another 2 count. Braun keeps Reigns grounded again. Braun unloads with forearms to the chest and keeps Reigns down. Braun tries to put Reigns to sleep now. Reigns gets out of a chinlock and nails right hands to the gut. Braun goes right back to the ribs. Reigns with a clothesline but Braun won't go down. Reigns with another clothesline. Reigns ducks a clothesline but gets caught and slammed on his face. Braun with a 2 count. Braun sends Reigns back out and follows. Reigns fights back but Braun clubs him to the floor in front of the announcers. Braun takes apart the Spanish announce table for a pop.

Braun scoops Reigns for a powerslam through the table but Reigns counters and sends him into the ring post. Reigns goes for a Drive By but Braun blocks it and sends him back into the post. They bring it back in and Braun goes for a spear in the corner but Reigns moves and Braun hits the post. Reigns unloads on Braun in the corner now. Reigns with a clothesline in the corner and more big shots in the corner. Braun is dazed. Reigns runs the rope but Braun grabs him for a chokeslam. Reigns blocks it and nails a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Both Superstars are down now. Reigns is up first. Reigns calls for the Superman punch but Braun sends him into the turnbuckle. Braun drops Reigns with a big blow to the chest. Braun with a big slam on Reigns' face for another 2 count.

Braun goes for a running big boot in the corner but Reigns moves and Braun gets hung up, falling over to the floor. Braun sells a knee injury as the referee counts. Reigns rolls out and hits the Drive By. Braun is still standing. Reigns goes for a spear but Braun scoops him and nails the powerslam through the announce table. Fans chant "holy s--t" now.

Braun rolls Reigns back in and continues to sell the knee injury. Reigns nails the spear as Braun comes in. Reigns with a close 2 count. Reigns can't believe it. More back and forth. Braun smacks his head on the turnbuckle as Reigns moves. Reigns nails a Superman punch but Braun is still standing. Reigns with another Superman punch, knocking Braun onto the second rope. Reigns runs the ropes and ducks forearms but Braun floors him. Braun climbs to the top rope while Reigns is in the middle of the ring. Braun leaps out for a huge splash but Reigns moves out of the way. Reigns nails the spear for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, we get replays as both recover. Reigns gets to his knees in the ring while Braun is down on the outside. Reigns gets up as we see the WrestleMania 33 banner in the background. Reigns climbs the corner and poses to a mixed reaction.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane.

