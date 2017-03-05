RAW Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair with Dana Brooke. Charlotte poses and tells Dana to get off her stage. Dana heads to the back and Charlotte walks to the ring by herself. RAW Women's Champion Bayley is out next.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Charlotte struts and "wooo's" after the bell. They lock up and Charlotte takes it to the ropes. They break and Charlotte smiles. They lock up and Charlotte takes Bayley down for a 1 count. More back and forth and several counters early on. Bayley counters and slams Charlotte's head into the turnbuckle. Bayley drops Charlotte on the apron and she falls to the floor. Bayley with a hurricanrana from the apron. Bayley brings it back in and goes to the top. Bayley with a crossbody for a 2 count. Charlotte avoids a Bayley-to-Belly suplex and escapes to the floor for a breather as the referee counts.

Bayley chases Charlotte but gets dropped on the floor. Charlotte poses and plays to the crowd. Charlotte brings it back in the ring and mounts Bayley on the mat. Charlotte talks some trash as she takes control and boots Bayley in the face. Charlotte points at the WrestleMania 33 sign and gets booed. Charlotte rag dolls Bayley and tells her she's just a fan. Charlotte runs into an elbow. Bayley comes off the rope with the deep arm drag. Charlotte comes back and drops Bayley on the back of her head. Charlotte drops knees and covers for a 2 count.

Charlotte tosses Bayley around with the scissors now. Charlotte keeps control and does another Flair strut. Charlotte with a knee to the back of the neck for a 2 count. Charlotte works Bayley around and talks trash to her about Sasha Banks. Bayley fights back but Charlotte turns it around and hits a neckbreaker, then another boot. Charlotte with another pin attempt. Charlotte goes to the floor and hits an elbow to Bayley on the apron. Charlotte talks some trash to fans and comes back in to cover for a 2 count. Charlotte slams Bayley into her knee a few times and keeps a submission locked. Bayley tries to fight out but Charlotte drops a leg over her chest for a 2 count. Charlotte steps on Bayley and goes to the top for the moonsault. She follows it up with a senton but Bayley still kicks out at 2.

Charlotte keeps yelling about how Bayley is just a fan. Bayley tries to fight back but Charlotte drops her with big chops. Bayley with a clothesline out of the corner. Bayley with knees to the gut now. Bayley with chops of her own. Bayley makes her comeback and tosses Charlotte to the apron. Bayley drops Charlotte over the second rope. Bayley with the shoulder in the corner and an uppercut. Bayley with a belly-to-back suplex and a 2 count. Bayley keeps control and gets Charlotte turned upside down in the corner. Bayley stomps and pounds on her. Bayley struggles a bit but drops two elbows. Bayley goes to the top but Charlotte rolls to the apron. More back and forth on the apron. Charlotte ends up on top. Bayley climbs up and nails the hurricanrana. Bayley goes back to the top for the big elbow drop and a close 2 count.

Charlotte ends up sending Bayley to the floor. Bayley makes it back in but Charlotte hits Natural Selection for a close 2 count. Bayley avoids the Figure Four and sends Charlotte out. Charlotte ends up launching Bayley from the apron to the floor. Charlotte is on the top when Sasha Banks runs down. Charlotte takes her out but this allows Bayley to hit a Bayley-to-Belly on the floor. Bayley rolls Charlotte back in. Cole wonders if Bayley even saw Sasha. Charlotte rolls Bayley up with a small package and looks to get the win but Sasha screams at the referee about Charlotte's handful of tights. This leads to Bayley hitting the Bayley-to-Belly for the pin.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley gets her title as we go to replays. Bayley celebrates with her title and thanks Sasha as we go to break.

