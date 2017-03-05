- As noted, Samoa Joe made his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut at WWE Fastlane tonight with a win over Sami Zayn. In the Fallout video above, Joe talks to Mike Rome after the win. Joe says his message is simple and clear - he's here, here to beat down all those who stand against him and to destroy them completely. Joe says he's given his mission statement and now we can watch as he completes that mission.

- Nia Jax lost her first main card pay-per-view singles match at tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view as she was defeated by Sasha Banks. Nia did wrestle Sasha at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view but they wrestled on the pre-show, not the main card. Below is video from tonight's match at Fastlane:

