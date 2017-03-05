- Rich Swann vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville has been announced for tomorrow's RAW. The title will be on the line. In the WWE Fastlane Fallout above, Swann tells Swann about the title match following Neville's win over Jack Gallagher. Swann worked tonight's Kickoff pre-show, teaming with Akira Tozawa to defeat Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.
- Just 48% of fans on Twitter gave WWE Fastlane a thumbs up with over 2600 votes, as seen below in this poll:
What did you think about #WWEFastlane?
