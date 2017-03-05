- As seen at WWE Fastlane, Rusev and Jinder Mahal informed RAW General Manager Mick Foley that they were no longer teaming together and that they wanted in on singles competition. Mahal blamed the split on Rusev's ego. This led to Foley booking them in matches that saw Big Show defeat Rusev and Cesaro defeat Mahal. In the Fallout video above, Big Show talks to Mike Rome after defeating Rusev with three chokeslams. Show says the victory speaks for itself. He's been telling people he's here to compete and he's back better than ever. Show says maybe he sent a message tonight but if you get in his way, you're going to get ran over.
- As noted, a new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere after this week's RAW with Sami Zayn, Neville, Seth Rollins and Cesaro. Below is a preview for that episode:
Don't miss an ALL-NEW episode of #WWERideAlong TOMORROW NIGHT immediately following #RAW only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/MPGQG0ny6I— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017
