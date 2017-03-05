- As seen at WWE Fastlane, Rusev and Jinder Mahal informed RAW General Manager Mick Foley that they were no longer teaming together and that they wanted in on singles competition. Mahal blamed the split on Rusev's ego. This led to Foley booking them in matches that saw Big Show defeat Rusev and Cesaro defeat Mahal. In the Fallout video above, Big Show talks to Mike Rome after defeating Rusev with three chokeslams. Show says the victory speaks for itself. He's been telling people he's here to compete and he's back better than ever. Show says maybe he sent a message tonight but if you get in his way, you're going to get ran over.

Charlotte Flair's pay-per-view streak ended at WWE Fastlane as she failed to capture the RAW Women's Title from Bayley. Charlotte was victorious at 16 straight pay-per-views since her main roster call-up - Battleground 2015, Night of Champions 2015, Hell In a Cell 2015, Survivor Series 2015, TLC 2015, Royal Rumble 2016, Fastlane 2016, Roadblock 2016, WrestleMania 32, Payback 2016, Extreme Rules 2016, SummerSlam 2016, Clash of Champions 2016, Hell In a Cell 2016, Roadblock: End of The Line and the 2017 Royal Rumble.

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere after this week's RAW with Sami Zayn, Neville, Seth Rollins and Cesaro. Below is a preview for that episode:

