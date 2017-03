- Above is a new "Ultimate Thrill Ride" promo for WWE's WrestleMania 33.

- As noted, Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to become the new WWE Universal Champion. We have photos, videos and more from the match at this link . The match lasted just 21.65 seconds from bell to bell.

21.65 secs for those counting at home. #WWEFastlane — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 6, 2017

- Speaking of the new WWE Universal Champion, WWE posted this photo of Goldberg from backstage at Fastlane:

And the NEWWWWW #UniversalChampion... @goldberg95! #WWEFastlane @wwenetwork #WWE A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.