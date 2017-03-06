Above is video of new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg following his win over Kevin Owens at WWE Fastlane on Sunday night.
Regarding the WrestleMania 33 match with Brock Lesnar, Goldberg says he thought about it the second he rolled out of the ring as Lesnar is the only thing on his mind right now. He's 2-0 against Lesnar and knows Lesnar will be coming with everything he's got. Goldberg says he has three weeks to prepare for Lesnar and if you think he's not preparing, you're crazy.
