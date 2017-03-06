- Tyron Woodley found a way to successfully retain the UFC welterweight championship this past weekend at UFC 209, besting Stephen Thompson via majority decision. The bout took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After battling to a majority draw last year at UFC 205, it was Woodley finding a way late to claim the decision. Thompson dominated the early rounds, but the champion rose to the occasion in the final five minutes, knocking "Wonderboy" down.

- While the judges ruled in favor of Tyron Woodley at UFC 209 this past Saturday night, UFC president Dana White saw it differently. White told the FOX Sports post-fight show that he thought "Wonderboy" did enough to warrant the decision win.

"I had it 3-2 for 'Wonderboy,'" White said. "I didn't think it was going to be a draw. One of the judges scored the last 10-8 and that's insane. But the fans and I are not the judges. Tyron is the champ. The judges called him the winner."

It remains to be seen what happens next in the division. Top contender Demian Maia has agreed to fight Jorge Masvidal later this year, and Woodley has mentioned taking time off to film a movie.

- Alistair Overeem was almost forced out of his UFC 209 fight with Mark Hunt, UFC president Dana White revealed during the post-fight show. Overeem was hospitalized with food poisoning in the hours leading up to his eventual third round finish of Hunt.

"I didn't think the fight was going to happen," White said. "Overeem had food poisoning and went to the hospital. But he wanted to fight. I have so much respect for him. And he knocks out Mark Hunt feeling that way."

UFC 209 lost a planned co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight title after Nurmagomedov was sent to the hospital while cutting weight.

