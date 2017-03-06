- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 features emotional WrestleMania moments, topped by Shawn Michaels saying "I love you" to Ric Flair following their WrestleMania XXIV match.
- Big Show represented WWE at the Beverly Hills Dog Show this weekend. He tweeted the following photo from NBC's red carpet:
I know I'm usually the biggest guy in any room .. but this is getting silly! #GiantManLittleDogs @nbcsports #BHDogShow #BestInShow pic.twitter.com/waue1KfoHT— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) March 5, 2017
