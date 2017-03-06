- We have learned that there were a couple of issues with Konnan at this past Friday's Impact Wrestling taping. He had showed up for the show late and had an altercation with a fan. Konnan later went off on officials. It was considered to be one of those "in the heat of the moments" by many, but Impact Wrestling officials emphasized he "can't treat talent like he does in Mexico."

- The next set of Impact Wrestling television tapings will take place from April 20-23. VIP packages are available now at ShopTNA.com.

- Impact Wrestling VP of Production Kevin Sullivan posted a sneak preview on Twitter of the new opening for Impact Wrestling, which you can watch in the video below.

