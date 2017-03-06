- Undefeated boxer Ohara Davies used The Undertaker's theme for his entrance this past Saturday night at the O2 in London. Davies successfully defended his WBC silver super lightweight title against Derry Mathews by stopping Mathews in the third round.

WWE will be returning to the Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, IN on Sunday, April 23rd for a SmackDown live event. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th.

- Kevin Owens had some choice words for Goldberg before their match at WWE Fastlane started, as seen below. When Goldberg laughed at Owens, Owens apparently replied, "yeah you should laugh... little piece of s--t."

